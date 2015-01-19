* Security package includes direct ownership of property
* Transaction to be marketed to typical CMBS investors
By Anil Mayre
LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - Gatehouse Bank, an investment bank
specialising in Sharia- compliant products, is marketing a new
CMBS-style transaction backed by the rental cashflow from a
Paris office property.
The deal is backed by an acquisition facility of more than
EUR100m, where the rental payments will be securitised through
two classes of fixed-rate certificates. The deal differs from
typical CMBS transactions in that it is Sharia-compliant with a
security package of direct ownership of the property.
"The benefit of this structure is that the issuer receives
rental cashflow from the property, and it is collateralised by
the property itself and not through a mortgage, which removes
any legal uncertainty," said Natale Giostra, head of real estate
finance at Gatehouse Bank.
In France, borrowers can seek protection from their
creditors through 'sauvegarde', or a safeguard procedure which
stops all cash flowing to the securitisation structure.
The legal battle over the Coeur Defense loan from Lehman
Brothers securitised in Windermere XII is probably the highest
profile of such a case, which rumbled on for more than five
years. It was eventually resolved through Lone Star's purchase
of the equity of the Coeur Defense owner, funded by Bank of
America. The US bank then securitised part of the senior loan
through Taurus 2014 FR-1 in August.
This new structure, labelled a commercial rental-backed
security (CRBS) by Gatehouse, removes the uncertainty because
the certificates are backed by the direct legal ownership of the
building, Gatehouse said.
The CRBS is being shown to investors starting this week,
representing the culmination of three closely-tied transactions.
These include the provision of acquisition financing by
Gatehouse, the property investor's acquisition of the Paris
property, and the securitisation of this facility, said Giostra.
The decision to issue Sharia-compliant certificates is
driven by Gatehouse's requirement to maintain Islamic
principles.
Gatehouse, which was selected from a panel of potential
lenders, conducts all its business under Sharia principles. It
could therefore not provide conventional mortgage financing that
would render this deal a standard CMBS.
Giostra said the bank would look to attract typical CMBS
buyers though, which are increasingly seeking to access this
asset class. He also sees potential for more such issuance.
"Given the increasing demand for European CMBS and the
unique structure of this securitisation, we expect strong market
appetite for this issuance, and are confident the market for
this structure will continue to grow," he said.
Gatehouse will look to benchmark the deal which will be
rated against European CMBS issued in 2013 and 2014.
The notes will carry a senior/junior structure in the form
of five-year fixed rate Class A and B certificates with a five-
year tail between the maturity and legal final.
In keeping with securitisation rules, 5% of the risk will be
retained. Mount Street Mortgage Servicing Limited has been
mandated as servicer and special servicer. Gatehouse is sole
structuring agent, arranger and lead manager.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre; editing by Alex Chambers, Luzette
Strauss)