WARSAW Oct 13 Shareholders at the Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC have voted against the planned share issue which was to finance the group's investment plans and a possible share buy-back, GTC's spokeswoman said on Monday.

GTC planned to increase the total number of shares by 40 percent via issuing 140 million new ones, aiming to fund real-estate acquisitions in Poland and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)