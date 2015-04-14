By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, April 14
DUBAI, April 14 Middle East sovereign wealth
funds (SWFs) cut their new investments in real estate in the
rest of the world by almost a third last year because of the
plunge of oil prices, consultants CBRE estimated.
Outbound property investment by the SWFs, the vast majority
of which are from the wealthy Gulf Arab oil exporters, dropped
31 percent to $5.84 billion in 2014 from $8.45 billion in 2013,
CBRE wrote in a report on Tuesday.
"This reflects more cautious behaviour from natural
resource-based SWFs in light of weaker oil pricing," CBRE said.
"The effect might be even stronger in 2015 and in the next
couple of years after." A large proportion of the investment is
in Europe.
Low oil prices have slashed the amount of new cash which
Gulf governments have available to put into their SWFs, and some
governments may liquidate SWF assets to cover deficits opening
up in their budgets.
High prices, a lack of available properties and the growing
speed at which deals are being completed were other reasons for
Middle East SWFs to spend less on real estate last year, said
Nick Maclean, managing director of CBRE Middle East.
"There's a suggestion that some locations from a GCC (Gulf
Cooperation Council) perspective have become too expensive,
London being one," he told a news conference.
Overall, however, the Middle East's real estate acquisitions
in the rest of the world fell by a smaller margin - 13 percent -
to $14.1 billion in 2014. This was because some other investor
types from the region actually increased their purchases.
Middle Eastern property companies' purchases outside their
region surged 134 percent to $2.89 billion, while private
investors' acquisitions increased 64 percent to $2.52 billion.
These investors apparently feared that cheap oil would reduce
returns within the Gulf, encouraging them to go abroad.
"In contrast to SWFs, private wealth and equity funds took
off as a major new source of outbound capital from the Middle
East," CBRE wrote.
"Research shows a greater allocation of investment in real
estate and more concentration on geographical diversification
away from the home region."
Iryna Pylypchuk, director of CBRE's global capital markets
research, said: "Lower oil prices may have triggered private
capital to increase international allocations and sped up
deployment (more) than would have been the case otherwise."
Of the $14.1 billion which all types of Middle East investor
spent on real estate outside the region in 2014, $10.2 billion
was on property in Europe.
London's share of Middle East property investors' money
declined to 32 percent - or $4.42 billion - in 2014, from 45
percent in 2013. Paris was second with $2.22 billion last year
and New York was third with $1.35 billion.
Office space was the most popular sector for investment,
attracting $7.38 billion, followed by hotels with $2.28 billion
and the retail industry's $1.70 billion.
Qatar's $4.87 billion of outbound property purchases made it
the largest source of capital from the Middle East. Saudi Arabia
accounted for $2.30 billion, the United Arab Emirates $1.63
billion and Kuwait $665 million, CBRE wrote. It did not provide
figures for the region's other countries.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)