* New firms enter US commercial real estate services sector
* New companies plan to hire
* Companies see US as critical to industry
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, May 25 New commercial real estate
brokerages are launching in the United States, in what may be a
sign that the market's recovery is durable.
Australia's UGL Ltd, a huge property manager, plans
to expand in the Americas. BGC Partners Inc, which
brokers bonds among investment banks, built real estate
brokerage Newmark Grubb Knight Frank from acquiring and
combining smaller companies.
These players offer a range of services for offices,
shopping centers, and hotels, from helping clients buy, sell, or
lease property to appraising to managing real estate globally.
The newcomers hope to rival the biggest real estate services
companies such as Jones Lang LaSalle Inc and CBRE Group
Inc. Often upstarts hope to grow by acquiring smaller
competitors in the highly fragmented industry, and hiring away
established players.
But they could trip over their own growth plans if they
overpay for acquisitions or hires, analysts said. They may also
get hurt if the current economic recovery fizzles out.
"These companies that are making acquisitions will have some
stumbling blocks," JMP Securities analyst Will Marks said.
The companies say U.S. commercial property brokerage is a
good business now because the market is recovering, and the pace
of recovery could quicken. The United States has already moved
past the pain that halved property values, even as markets in
Europe and Asia are struggling.
"I'm a big fan of the U.S.," UGL Chief Executive Richard
Leupen said. "I have a belief that the outlook is still terrific
in the medium term and we want to be part of it ... It's the
largest property services business in the world by a long shot.
If you're in property, you have to be in America."
Other foreign companies have been expanding in the United
States as well. Canadian real estate services company Avison
Young first stepped into the U.S. market in 2009; this year it
opened five offices, including in New York and San Francisco.
The company hired former Cushman & Wakefield CEO Arthur Mirante
last month to build its New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut
business.
U.S. MARKET FRAGMENTED
The value of global commercial real estate available for
investing is between $10 trillion and $15 trillion, with half of
that in the United States.
The U.S. commercial property brokerage industry is
fragmented with 801 firms brokering property transactions of at
least $10 million in 2011, according to a recent report by Real
Capital Analytics.
According to Real Capital, only six firms are global - CBRE,
Jones Lang LaSalle, Cushman & Wakefield, Savills, Colliers
International and Newmark Knight Frank, now called Newmark Grubb
Knight Frank. The top three - CBRE, Jones Lang and Cushman &
Wakefield - accounted for 35 percent of the $326 billion in
sales brokered in 2011.
BGC recently acquired bankrupt Grubb & Ellis for about $47.5
million, according to a source familiar with the case. It merged
Grubb into Newmark, which it bought in October 2 0 11. The two
acquisitions totaled about $150 million.
"We just sold to a company whose objective is to grow the
company," said Barry Gosin, CEO of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.
"Grubb solved our scale issue. We now have 100 offices. We're
going to hire a lot of people."
BGC's expansion into real estate has offset declines in the
financial markets, said Howard Lutnick, CEO of BGC and sister
company Cantor Fitzgerald, on a conference call this
month.
UGL has expanded from its property management business,
which oversees the real estate needs of everything from
universities to government offices, hospitals and shopping
centers. It wants to be a one-stop shop for its large corporate
customers. It offers research, fund management, cleaning
services and energy management.
UGL bought Boston-based facilities management company Unicco
in 2007 and Chicago-based real estate services company Equis a
year before that. At the end of 2011, it bought British-based
brokerage DTZ, which had been placed into administration in the
UK. DTZ has a big operation in China and is active in Silicon
Valley.
"If you clearly want to become part of the global offering,
you have to be in America, and you have to be big in America,
and we're still not big enough," CEO Leupen said.