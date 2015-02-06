(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Feb 6 When searching for a new home,
buyers usually consider the usual suspects: square footage,
number of bedrooms, amount of sunlight.
Vanessa Pappas had another factor in mind as well: coffee
shop proximity.
When Pappas and partner C.C. Hirsch recently closed on a
three-bedroom property in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn, it didn't
hurt that her favorite macchiato place was only a half-block
away.
"Coffee is important," says Pappas, 36, global head of
audience development for YouTube. "It's our daily ritual, and we
always go to see our friends who work there. It makes us feel
like part of the neighborhood."
It turns out that easy access to quality java has broader
implications. Call it the Starbucks Effect: Proximity to a local
coffee shop has a very real, and positive, effect on home
values, new data shows.
"We looked for certain markers for where homes appreciated
faster than others," says Stan Humphries, chief economist at
real estate marketplace Zillow and co-author (with Chief
Executive Spencer Rascoff) of the book "The New Rules of Real
Estate."
"Coffee houses emerged early on as a big predictor of future
home value. Within a quarter mile, close enough to smell the
coffee brewing, that ring appreciates faster than rings further
out," Humphries says.
How much faster? Over 17 years tabulated by Zillow,
leading up to 2014, homes adjacent to the local Starbucks almost
doubled in value, up by 96 percent. Those further out
appreciated by 65 percent over the same period.
And apparently not all coffee shops are created equal.
Zillow researchers compared homes near Starbucks
locations to those near Dunkin Donuts. Dunkin
Donuts-adjacent properties also outperformed the wider market,
rising 80 percent over 17 years, but they lagged those in the
shadow of Starbucks.
Of course, there is a chicken-or-egg question here: Are
coffee shops causing a boost in home values, or are the popular
chains merely locating in promising neighborhoods that are
already on the upswing?
Humphries' discovery: Within the first few years of opening,
Starbucks locations are actively helping local home values.
After that, the outperformance of the broader market tends to
diminish.
WHOLE FOODS EFFECT
The coffee shop is hardly the only symbol of neighborhood
gentrification. Researchers have found other amenities can have
an even more powerful effect on home values.
Nearby specialty grocers, for instance, can lead to a 17.5
percent home-price premium, according to Portland, Oregon-based
real estate consultancy Johnson Economics. That compares to a
more modest 4.5 percent for coffee shops.
In that sense the Starbucks Effect might be more accurately
be termed the Whole Foods Effect, according to the firm's
principal, Jerry Johnson, referring to the natural food
supermarket chain.
Also significantly affecting nearby home prices, according
to the Johnson Economics study: cinemas, wine shops and garden
stores.
Given Starbucks' massive resources, it is perhaps not
surprising that the Seattle-based chain is adept at picking out
promising spots. After all, the company employs entire teams of
professionals devoted to pinpointing optimal locations.
"Where we choose to locate our stores is as important as how
we design them," says Michael Malanga, Starbucks' senior vice
president of store development.
For potential homebuyers, it's like heading into an exam
with the answer key. Assuming that significant market research
has gone into every store opening, buyers can piggyback on those
positive conclusions.
"There are substantial resources spent by Starbucks
headquarters to figure this stuff out and find where the best
locations are going to be," says Zillow's Humphries. "So for
homebuyers, you can essentially draft off the work that
Starbucks has already done for you."
As for YouTube's Pappas, she's not a fan of Starbucks. She
prefers her local Brooklyn spot - Krupa Grocery. But she isn't
surprised that coffee shops turn out to be a reliable predictor
of home-price appreciation.
"Especially in New York City, you want to be able to walk to
everything," says Pappas. "Having a coffee shop within eyesight
is a big plus."
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here;
Editing by Lauren Young and Leslie Adler)