LONDON, NOV 30 - Lenders to Battersea Power Station
have turned up the pressure on Real Estate Opportunities, the
part owner of London's imposing white brick Battersea Power
Station building, as part of their quest for the repayment of
loans.
Real Estate Opportunities, which has a 54 percent
stake in a vehicle that owns Battersea Power Station, said on
Wednesday that the lenders have applied to have administrators
appointed to certain subsidiaries.
The subsidiaries are not able to satisfy demands from the
lenders, NAMA and Lloyds Banking Group, for repayment
of loans worth 324 million pounds ($509.6 million).
Real Estate Opportunities and NAMA and Lloyds are trying to
sell the red-brick pile but a 262 million pound bid from a
Malaysian firm was rejected by NAMA and Lloyds earlier in
November.
"Real Estate Opportunities remains in discussions which may
result in the disposal of the group's interest in the Battersea
Powerstation site and repayment of associated liabilities," the
company said in a statement.
Schemes to redevelop the site have repeatedly run aground
since power production stopped nearly three decades ago.