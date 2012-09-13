Energy stocks, Banco Popular weigh on European shares
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Updates with closing prices, adds details)
LONDON, Sept 13 Real Good Food Company PLC : * On track to meet market expectations for the current year
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Updates with closing prices, adds details)
LONDON, June 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The month of Ramadan is usually associated with fasting, as Muslims around the world abstain from eating from dawn to dusk to focus on their spiritual self-discipline.