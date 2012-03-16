* Sees FY12 rev of $145 mnl vs est $193 mln
* Sees Q1 rev of $20 mln vs est $32.7 mln
* Shares fall as much 9 pct
March 16 Real Goods Solar, an
installer of solar energy systems, forecast full-year and
first-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates, hurt by delays
on a number of significant commercial projects.
The company's shares, which have gained more than 43 percent
of their value over the past 3 months, fell as much as 9 percent
to $1.37 on Friday afternoon on the Nasdaq.
Real Goods, whose commercial customers range from wineries
to schools and apartment buildings to retail facilities, sees
$20 million in revenue for the first quarter and $145 million
for the full year.
Analysts were expecting a revenue of $32.7 million for the
current quarter and $193 million for the full year, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We have had a few unfortunate delays on projects that we
expected originally to be built over the course of Q1 and Q2,"
Chief Executive Bill Yearsley said on a conference call with
analysts.
The company's fourth-quarter revenue almost doubled on its
acquisition of Alteris Renewables Inc.