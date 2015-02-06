(Adds analyst comment)

MADRID Feb 6 Shares in property firm Realia rose as much as 19 percent on Friday after major shareholder Spanish builder FCC said late on Thursday it would not sell its 37 percent stake in the firm.

Realia is majority owned by FCC and bailed-out lender Bankia and is one of the few Spanish property groups to have survived the country's 2008 real estate crash.

It had been on the market for around a year and received an offer by property investment company Hispania in November valuing it at 150.6 million euros ($172.57 million).

But when Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim bought a 25.63 percent stake in FCC late last year, it prompted speculation that the sale would be abandoned and the company's real estate assets re-evaluated.

"In our view, the 0.49 euro per share bid price offered by Hispania last November, is very discouraging, as it was 20 percent below yesterday's market price and 54 percent below the closing price of the day before the bid," Espirito Santo said in a note to investors.

By 0940 GMT, Realia shares were up 13.7 percent at 0.83 euros per share. FCC was down 0.37 percent at 10.9 euros. ($1 = 0.8727 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day and Jane Merriman)