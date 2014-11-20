MADRID Nov 20 Spanish property investment vehicle Hispania said on Thursday it was studying the possibility of making a takeover offer for property company Realia at a price of 0.49 euros per share.

Hispania also said it was in talks with creditors to possibly undergo a rights issue at Realia if the deal was successful. Realia is majority owned by builder FCC and bailed-out lender Bankia. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)