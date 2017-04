(Refiles to correct the USN)

Dec 18 Realia A/S :

* 2013/2014 net sales 30.0 million Danish crowns ($4.96 million) versus 29.0 million crowns last year

* 2013/2014 EBVAT loss 5.9 million crowns versus profit 9.1 million crowns last year

* 2013/2014 pre-tax loss 20.5 million crowns versus profit 12.8 million crowns last year

* Proposes no dividend

* Sees slight decrease in revenue in 2014/2015 when compared to 2013/2014

* Sees pre-tax profit of about 0-5 million crowns