BRIEF-National Bank of Abu Dhabi says merger with First Gulf Bank becomes effective
* says merger with First Gulf Bank has become effective on close of trading on March 30, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nKatBg) Further company coverage:
MADRID Oct 9 Spain's bailed-out lender Bankia and construction group FCC are looking to sell their controlling stake in property firm Realia and are close to appointing an adviser, three people familiar with the situation said.
The shareholders own nearly 58 percent of Realia, which has a market capitalisation of nearly 200 million euros ($272 million) and is one of the rare Spanish property groups to survive a 2008 real estate crash as rivals went bankrupt.
FCC and Bankia declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Clare Kane)
* FY net profit 478,035 dinars versus net loss of 9.9 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: