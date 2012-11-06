By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 They have been panned by
television critics and disavowed by their own industry. Even for
the entrepreneurs-cum-co-stars of Bravo TV's "Start-ups: Silicon
Valley," it is getting hard to put on a brave face.
"It's been a nightmare," confessed Sarah Austin, one of the
series' six pretty twentysomethings who code, party and hustle
their way to fame and riches - or at least try to - in San
Francisco's bubbly tech fishbowl.
"I've had a lot of figures in Silicon Valley tell me that it
was a mistake," Austin said. "I think sometimes that it wasn't
worth it."
That is a little surprising, coming from an Internet
personality (and self-described angel investor) whose first
burst of notoriety came from uploading videos of herself
crashing tech parties in 2006.
But her apprehension speaks to the scorn that has piled up
like rush-hour traffic on Highway 101 for the eight-episode
series.
Since Bravo announced the show in April, it has been greeted
with horrified tweets and Facebook updates by geeks who feared
the show would portray the Valley about as faithfully as "Jersey
Shore" rendered the people of New Jersey. Tech blogger Sarah
Lacy seemed to sum up the Valley's reaction with a plaintive
post titled, "Randi Zuckerberg: How Could You Do This to Real
Entrepreneurs?"
But with California's youth-obsessed startup economy booming
- and seeping into popular culture (think "The Social Network")
- a Valley reality show seemed like a no-brainer for Bravo. Once
dedicated to arts programming, the NBCUniversal-owned cable
channel is now known for series such as "Real Houswives of New
Jersey" and "Top Chef" - and the "Bravo-lebrities" its shows
have spawned.
Produced by Randi Zuckerberg, sister of the Facebook Inc
founder, the show purports to follow six young
entrepreneurs in their habitat as they write code, party and try
to get venture capital funding.
'BROGRAMMERS' AND BLONDES
The plotline revolves around Ben and Hermione Way, a
brother-and-sister duo from London who are short on original
startup ideas but long on cheerfulness and good looks.
There's also Dwight Crow, a bundle of testosterone and the
quintessential "brogrammer"; Austin, who is slotted
halfheartedly into the blond vixen role; and David Murray, who
ostensibly has coding chops and once worked at Google
but just plays the typecasted gay guy trying to peddle a
weight-loss app.
In the first episode, it is clear that what little hammed-up
tension there is turns on the Hermione Way-Sarah Austin axis.
Austin once had a fling with Ben Way, an incident his sister
describes several times as "unprofessional."
The show's producers tap liberally into the
overgrown-child-as-entrepreneur motif that might ring a bit too
familiar to Valley denizens.
Crow is seen coding for long hours in his disheveled
man-cave and downing liquor shots when he is let loose at night.
The cast is seen heading to a crowded toga party, a familiar
sight for, say, Facebook employees, who celebrated with a
similar event in 2008.
Then there is the pitch meeting with angel investor Dave
McClure, who met Hermione Way when he found her hungover and
asleep under his conference table.
McClure gamely listens to a pitch from the Ways and promptly
rejects them - but not before dispensing a pearl of
startup-pitching wisdom that he likely conceived long before the
cameras arrived: "You don't need to sweep me off my feet. You
just need to be a good kisser."
Critics say they fear the show will makes startup life seem
easy and glamorous while overlooking the endless grind and
frequent failures that come before the success.
"The media wants to sell this story that you can come here,
spend three days coding in your basement and then succeed
overnight, but we learned the hard way it's not like that at
all," said Jonathan Chin, the founder of Gothamlist, an
e-commerce site in San Francisco that has yet to take off.
Still, he acknowledged, the Bravo program is the talk of the
town. "Everybody's been talking about it, tweeting, sending
Facebook messages."
Zuckerberg, who is launching her own media company,
Zuckerberg Media, this week, said the show accurately captures
the experiences of her cast. She said she would continue to roll
out "nonfiction" TV productions in the Bay Area.
Zuckerberg sidestepped a question about what her friends and
family thought of the show, saying only that no one close to
her, including her husband or her brother Mark, have seen it
yet.
"It's like doing a startup," she said. "At some point you
just have to open up the alpha and let people see it."
'IT'S TV'
At the show's premiere party on Sunday night in San
Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, there were few Valley
luminaries to be seen but plenty of young men in slim-cut suits
and designer stubble and women in gauzy gowns and stilettos.
They noshed on pizzas served on vinyl records and crispy cones
of kampachi tartare that came perched in the holes of DVD discs
- along with slabs of sushi served on iPads, an idea conceived
by Zuckerberg's production team, said caterer Joshua Charles.
"The party seemed reminiscent of 1999," said Brooke
Hammerling, a veteran tech industry public-relations executive
who is based in New York. "None of those on the program,
including Randi, were in the tech world in the first generation
of the dot-com world, when we saw the lack of awareness of what
was going on around us."
Hammerling feared the women in the show would be portrayed
as stereotypes, more concerned about fashion and socializing
than the business of technology.
But Hermione Way made no apologies on Sunday night as she
swept into the party clad in a glittery gold dress.
"It's TV. People want to look at glamorous people, so it was
a balance of finding the tech and being entertaining enough to
look at," Way told Reuters.
"I'm a 27-year-old single girl," she added. "Do I like to
party? Yeah. Do I like to look really f-ing hot? Yeah."
Way said she was focused on bringing her fitness app and the
hardware accessory to market.
And after that?
"World domination," she replied without skipping a beat.
That, or 15 minutes of "Bravo-lebrity," at least.