KØBENHAVN, March 22 Danske Bank's mortgage lending arm, Realkredit Danmark, will issue between 8 billion and 12 billion crowns ($1.42 billion - $2.13 billion) in senior debt to comply with increasing requirements for supplementary collateral for issued mortgage bonds, the company said.

Realkredit will issue three bonds issues with maturities of two years, three and a half years and five years, with possible further issuance, Realkredit Danmark A/S said in a statement.

Issuance will begin before the end of March, it said.

The bonds will be issued from Realkredit's Capital Centre S and Capital Centre T, it said. ($1 = 5.6374 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)