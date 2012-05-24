* Company to set up $2 mln compensation fund
* Case relates to subscriptions sold between Jan 2007-Dec
2009
* Company will also pay $400,000 for legal costs
May 24 Online media company RealNetworks
said it will set up a $2 million compensation fund for
some of its subscribers to settle a complaint filed by
Washington state prosecutors over its e-commerce practices.
The company, known for its Real media player and Rhapsody
music streaming service, was being investigated by the
Washington State Attorney General for allegedly charging
customers for services they did not subscribe to.
"Deceptive pre-checked boxes and fine print obligated
consumers to not-so-free trials for subscription services they
didn't want in the first place," said Washington State Attorney
General Rob McKenna.
RealNetworks will also pay $400,000 for legal costs to the
Attorney General's office.
"While we disagree with the complaint filed by the
Washington Attorney General, we acknowledge that some aspects of
RealNetworks' e-commerce practices were not what our customers
expected of us," CEO Thomas Nielsen said in a statement.
The company said the settlement relates to subscriptions
between Jan. 1, 2007 and Dec. 31, 2009.
"The practices at the heart of the issue were discontinued
years ago, prior to the commencement of this matter," Nielsen
said.
RealNetworks, an early dot-com era business, was one of the
first Internet-based destinations for videos and music. Its
shares were trading at $8.58, down marginally, on Thursday on
the Nasdaq.