(Corrects company name in paragraph 13 to Cendant Corp, not
Cedant)
* To sell 40 mln shares at $23-$27 each
* Co valued at $3.51 bln at top-end of range
* Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan lead underwriters
* To list stock on NYSE under symbol "RLGY"
* Co scheduled to go public on Oct. 11 - underwriter
By Aman Shah
Sept 28 Realogy Holdings Corp, a real estate
services company backed by Apollo Management, said it expects to
raise more than $1 billion in what could be the third-largest
initial public offering in the United States this year.
Realogy, parent of such brands as Century 21, Coldwell
Banker, Era, Sotheby's International Realty and Better Homes, is
the second company Apollo is aiming to list in as many weeks.
Large sponsor-backed IPOs have been absent from the U.S.
market this year, as private equity companies held off on
exiting their investments in the face of market volatility.
Bankers expect an uptick in IPO activity as the stock market
stabilizes and companies scramble to launch offerings before the
November presidential election.
Apollo is set to take plastic container maker Berry Plastics
Group public next week in an offering that will value the
company at up to $2 billion.
Realogy, which provides real estate brokerage, financing and
relocation services, plans to price its IPO of 40 million shares
at between $23 and $27 each.
At the top end of this range, the company is expected to
raise $1.08 billion, making it the third-largest U.S. offering
this year after Facebook Inc and Santander Mexico
Financial Group.
With Realogy's IPO, Apollo looks to take advantage of a
recovering U.S. housing market.
In August, U.S. home prices jumped to their highest level in
more than five years, underscoring a broadening recovery in the
housing market.
Archstone Inc, the apartment owner and developer owned by
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc filed for an IPO last
month.
DEBT BURDEN
Realogy plans to use the proceeds from the offering to pay
back debt. Total debt as of June 30 was $7.34 billion. With the
offering, the company said it intends to cut its debt by about
$2.8 billion.
The company, which recorded revenue of about $4 billion in
2011, is yet to turn a profit since being taken private five
years ago.
Realogy was spun off from Cendant Corp in July 2006 and
later taken private by Apollo for about $6.65 billion at the
height of the housing boom. Apollo Funds currently own about 73
percent of the company, while Paulson & Co has a 15 percent
stake.
After the offering, Apollo's stake will dilute to about 50
percent, Realogy said in an amended filing on Friday. The
company will be valued at $3.51 billion at the top-end of its
expected range.
The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company counts Brookfield
Residential Property Services, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset
Management Inc, and RE/MAX International Inc
among its competitors.
The Realogy IPO is scheduled to price on October 10 with the
stock beginning to trade a day later, according to an
underwriter. It expects to list its shares on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "RLGY."
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are acting as representatives to
the underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)