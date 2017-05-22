BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH May 22 Realstone Development Fund plans to raise 217 million Swiss francs ($223.5 million) via a rights issue and list its shares on the Swiss Exchange in late June pending regulatory approval, the Swiss property fund said on Monday.
The fund has seven properties with 960 residential units and five more projects under development, it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9709 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller)
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd