July 22 Realtech AG : * Says H1 revenue of EUR 16.9 million, 10 % lower than in previous year

(first half of 2013: EUR 18.8 million) * Says H1 EBIT improved by EUR 1.5 million to minus EUR 1.3 million * Says H1 net income improved by EUR 1.6 million to minus EUR 1.5 million * Says operating profit (EBIT) for the 2014 fiscal year to improve in the range

from minus EUR 1.0 million to EUR 0.0 million