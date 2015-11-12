(Adds details on allegations, firm ownership)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON Nov 12 Massachusetts' top securities
regulator on Thursday charged a unit of RCS Capital Corp
with fraudulently casting shareholder proxy votes,
alleging fake accents were used to impersonate investors.
An administrative complaint filed by Massachusetts Secretary
of the Commonwealth William Galvin seeks penalties including a
fine and the revocation of the broker-dealer registration of
Realty Capital Securities, a Boston subsidiary of brokerage
holding company RCS Capital.
A spokesman for the companies did not return messages.
Galvin's complaint states his investigation identified at
least two cases of fabricated proxy votes concerning Business
Development Corporation of America, an American Realty
Capital-sponsored investment fund.
RCS Capital's former executive chairman, the well-known real
estate investor Nicholas Schorsch, resigned last year. Schorsch
also stepped down in December as executive chairman of American
Realty Capital Partners, a real estate investment trust. Earlier
this year it restated financial results after discovering
intentional accounting errors. (reut.rs/1M9DxZ2)
In two instances, the complaint states, people who worked
for Realty Capital "used a contrived accent" to impersonate
shareholders and to cast proxy votes in favor of the fund's
management, once at the fund's annual meeting and a second time
at a special meeting.
Galvin's office said it obtained audio recordings of the
votes being cast.
The complaint states investigators believe the voting
irregularities were much more widespread than those two votes.
Employees at Realty Capital, "facing intense pressure from
management, replicated this fraudulent action over numerous
proxy votes," the complaint states.
The case arose from information provided by an employee of
Realty Capital, Galvin's office said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernard
Orr)