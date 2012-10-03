Oct 3 Realty Income Corp on Tuesday sold
$800 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the issue was increased from the originally
planned $600 million.
Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of New York,
and Wells Fargo were the active joint bookrunning managers for
the five-year notes sale.
Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and
Wells Fargo were the active joint bookrunning managers for the
10-year issue.
BORROWER: REALTY INCOME
TRANCHE 1
AMT $350 MLN COUPON 2 PCT MATURITY 01/31/2018
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.91 FIRST PAY 07/31/2013
MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.017 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012
S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 140 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
TRANCHE 2
AMT $450 MLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.382 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.323 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012
S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS