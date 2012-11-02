MADRID Nov 2 Spanish real estate group Real
Urbis, in talks to refinance 4 billion euros ($5.17
billion) of debt, reported a sharp drop in nine-month revenue
with a net loss of 258 million euros.
Reyal Urbis, whose creditors include Santander,
BBVA, Bankia and Popular, reported
revenues of 108 million euros in the same period.
The company said on Friday that its descent into the red was
on the back of the continued deterioration of Spain's housing
market.
The hangover from a decade-long building binge fuelled by
cheap credit has left Spain with more than half a million unsold
new homes and scores of property groups going to the wall.
Prices have fallen by about 40 percent from their 2007 peak
and evaporating consumer confidence in the recession-hit country
makes offloading properties a difficult task for companies like
Reyal Urbis.
Reyal Urbis last month said that it was negotiating with its
creditors to refinance 4 billion euros of debt, adding that it
might need to seek credit protection if it fails to reach an
agreement.
Spanish banks lent heavily to property companies during the
boom years, though they claim that their exposure to tanking
property prices has been fully recognised through
government-enforced writedowns on property assets.
The country's biggest banks, Santander and BBVA, reported
large drops in nine-month profit because of real estate
writedowns.
($1 = 0.7730 euros)
(Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Paul Day and David
Goodman)