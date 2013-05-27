NAIROBI May 27 Kenyan agricultural firm Rea
Vipingo posted a 7 percent drop in first-half pretax
profit to 281 million shillings ($3.3 million) due to a jump in
its cost of sales, it said on Monday.
The sisal producer said it expected prices and sales to
remain at "satisfactory levels" in the remainder of its
financial year ending September.
It blamed rising costs at its Tanzanian estates for driving
its cost of sales for the six months ended March to 667 million
shillings from 637 million the year before.
Earnings per share dropped to 3.18 shillings from 3.47
shillings, it added.
"The continued unreliable grid power supply situation
continues to contribute to higher energy costs as we are forced
to use diesel generators for extended periods," the company said
in a statement.
($1 = 84.3000 Kenyan shillings)
