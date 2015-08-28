(Adds quotes, context, background)
By Kate Holton
LONDON Aug 28 Rebekah Brooks will return to her
old job heading Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper division, the
Financial Times reported, just over a year after being cleared
of criminal charges in a phone-hacking scandal.
Her return to News Corp could be as soon as early
September, the Financial Times said on Friday, citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1JBZNLa)
Reuters reported in March that Brooks, the former editor of
the News of the World tabloid and seen as Murdoch's protege, was
in talks about returning to News Corp.
"As we have said, we have been having discussions with
Rebekah Brooks and when we have any announcements to make we
will let you know," a News Corp spokesman said on Friday.
News UK, which covers Murdoch's British newspaper titles,
declined further comment.
If confirmed, the return to one of the biggest jobs in the
British media would mark a stunning turnaround for Brooks who
became one of the most talked about figures in British public
life when the phone-hacking scandal broke.
A public inquiry which ran through 2011 and 2012 heard of
the close ties between senior executives at Murdoch's
newspapers, the police and leading politicians, including Prime
Minister David Cameron.
Many admitted they had got too close to Brooks as the
revelation of regular gatherings at country homes gave the
impression of a close knit establishment that had failed to hold
itself to account.
The investigation into what went wrong at the papers is also
not complete. British prosecutors said on Friday they had
received evidence relating to the phone-hacking investigation at
the media baron's newspapers and were considering a possible
corporate prosecution.
HOUNDED
Brooks rose in 14 years from the most junior newsroom
position to edit Britain's biggest selling newspaper. She was a
good friend of the last three British prime ministers, including
Cameron, and was often pictured by Murdoch's side.
She quit in July 2011 amid revelations that News of the
World staff had hacked into the phones of thousands of people to
break news.
Evan Harris, a former British lawmaker and executive
director of Hacked Off, a campaigning group for higher standards
in journalism, said Brooks' return would not be acceptable in
any other company.
If confirmed, the return of Brooks could also cause
consternation amongst the victims of phone hacking. They told
the court and the public inquiry how they felt hounded by the
press and unable to trust anyone after private conversations
appeared in the newspapers.
As part of her defence, Brooks explained that she had had to
work her way up through aggressive, male dominated newsrooms and
often felt out of her depth as she was quickly promoted.
Prosecutors charged that if she had not known about hacking
in her newsroom, then she must have been incompetent.
The scandal started in 2006 when the former royal editor of
News of the World, Clive Goodman, and his investigator Glenn
Mulcaire, admitted they had hacked the phones of royal aides.
As revelations grew, police launched a wider investigation
in 2011 under the code name Operation Weeting that led to the
jailing for 18 months of the paper's ex-editor Andy Coulson.
Brooks was arrested and charged with being part of a
conspiracy to hack into phones to find exclusive stories, of
authorising illegal payments to public officials and of trying
to hinder the police investigation.
She denied all the charges and was found not guilty in June
2014 after an eight-month trial.
(Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru;
editing by David Clarke)