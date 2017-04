MUMBAI Oct 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (REC) set the cut off for its five-year bond sale at 9.38 percent, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The firm has raised 28.8 billion rupees ($469.1 million) through the bond sale, the sources said.

The base size of the issue is 5 billion rupees, they said. ($1 = 61.3900 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)