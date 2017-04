MUMBAI Feb 28 India's Rural Electrification Corp, a state-owned lender, has invited bids on Monday to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($80.6 million) in three year bonds, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

The company may raise as much as 20 billion rupees, a source with knowledge of the deal said.

($1 = 62.0150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)