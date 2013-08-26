US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as investors look for fresh catalysts
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MUMBAI Aug 26 India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (REC) has garnered at least 12.5 billion rupees ($195.28 million) through a private placement of tax-free bonds, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The bidding for bonds are on multiple price based auction, with funds being raised at 100.01 for 10-year tax-free bonds and at 100.05 for 15-year bonds, they said.
The firm did not get any bids for the 20-year tranche. ($1 = 64.0100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.40 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Increased its stake in parties' Indian manufacturing joint venture Kineco Kaman Composites India to 49% from 26% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: