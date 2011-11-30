NEW DELHI Nov 30 State-run lender Rural Electrification Corp (REC) said on Wednesday the government has appointed Rajeev Sharma as its chairman and managing director for a period of 5 years.

Sharma, who was a director at Power Finance Corp, has assumed charge on Tuesday, REC said in a statement.

Previously H.D. Khunteta, REC's finance chief, was also the acting chairman, in absence of a full time recruitment by the government.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)