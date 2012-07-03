MUMBAI, July 3 India's Rural Electrification Corp has finalised a yield of 9.25 percent to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($179.87 million) via 175-day commercial papers, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said. The company is raising funds through this route after a gap of more than a year, said the source. SBI is one of the arrangers of the deal and more are expected to join, the source said. ($1 = 55.5950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)