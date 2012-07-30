MUMBAI, July 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp is planning to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($90.35 million) via commercial papers, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

The firm has invited bids on Tuesday in the 179 days and 360 days tenures, said the sources.

The papers are rated CARE A1+ . ($1 = 55.3400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)