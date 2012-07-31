MUMBAI, July 31 India's Rural Electrification Corp has set cut-offs for its 5-billion-rupee ($90.12 million) commercial paper borrowing, two market sources with direct knowledge said on Tuesday.

The firm will raise 360-day funds at 9.10 percent and 179-day money at 9.15 percent, they said.

The papers are rated CARE A1+ and LKP Securities is the arranger to the deal. ($1 = 55.4800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan ;Editing by Sunil Nair)