BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI May 24 India's Rural Electrification Corp plans to raise 300 billion rupees ($5.33 billion) in debt in the current financial year that ends in March, 2013, its chairman said on Thursday.
The state-run power financing company plans to raise $1 billion in foreign convertible bonds and $750 million in external commercial borrowing, Rajeev Sharma told reporters. ($1 = 56.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.