NEW DELHI May 24 India's Rural Electrification Corp plans to raise 300 billion rupees ($5.33 billion) in debt in the current financial year that ends in March, 2013, its chairman said on Thursday.

The state-run power financing company plans to raise $1 billion in foreign convertible bonds and $750 million in external commercial borrowing, Rajeev Sharma told reporters. ($1 = 56.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)