OSLO Feb 8 Struggling solar equipment
maker Renewable Energy Corp. reported core earnings
well below expectations and its fourth quarterly net loss in a
row on Wednesday as average selling prices plunged.
REC has cut its output as the global solar industry is
struggling with overcapacity, lower government subsidies and
weakened demand as global market volatility soars.
Its average selling prices for polysilicon were down 42
percent in October-December compared with July-September, while
prices on wafers, thin slices of semiconductor material used in
making solar panels, fell 31 percent and module prices were down
15 percent.
However, after a slow start demand for solar modules
improved at the very end of the fourth quarter, the Norwegian
company said, adding that the overall demand outlook for 2012
was highly uncertain.
"After a steep price decline on solar modules and other
components, investments in PV systems are currently yielding
favorable end-user returns in a number of markets," the company
said.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 178 million Norwegian crowns
($30.85 million) from 1.84 billion in the same period a year
ago, below the average estimate of 401 million in a Reuters
poll.
($1 = 5.7704 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Erica Billingham)