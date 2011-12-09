OSLO Dec 9 Renewable Energy Corporation

* Hafslund has sold 69.89 million shares in Renewable Energy Corporation, representing approx 7.01 percent of the outstanding shares.

* The shares were sold at a price of NOK 3.40 per share.

* The transaction will result in a loss of around NOK 129 million to be booked in the fourth quarter.

* Following completion of the sale, Hafslund will hold 19.1 million REC shares