HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Basis Point) - State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are close to being formally mandated for Rural Electrification Corp Ltd's US$150m three-year loan, according to sources.

Launch into syndication could occur next month, a source said. The deal includes a greenshoe to upsize. As previously reported, responses to the borrower's request for proposals were due in late July.

REC had applied for Reserve Bank of India approval for the loan's three-year tenor.

In July, Power Finance Corp Ltd sealed an upsized US$250m three-year loan for which it received RBI approval. Lead banks Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Corporate Bank were joined by 15 other lenders.

Funds are for onlending to state electricity boards. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)