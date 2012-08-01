HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Basis Point) - Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (REC) has received Reserve Bank of India approval for an up to US$750m offshore debt financing, according to a senior finance official from the company.

"We have an approval to raise US$750m for 2012-13 and we are in the process of raising a syndicated loan, which is a part of this," the official said.

"We have invited quotes of US$250m plus greenshoe option and we intend to raise at least US$250m to start with," the official added.

It is not clear what the tenor of the loan will be, but sources had said earlier that REC had applied for RBI approval for a three-year borrowing. In India, RBI approval is required for three-year loans of more than US$20m.

In July, Power Finance Corp Ltd completed a US$250m three-year loan, which was upsized from an initial size of US$100m. Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Corporate Bank were the leads on that deal, which saw 15 other banks joining.

The deal paid a top-level all-in of 220bp via a margin of 175bp over Libor.

REC is making its return to the offshore loan markets within months of signing a US$230m-equivalent five-year loan in April. Nine banks joined MLAs BTMU, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp on the financing, which paid a top-level all-in of 260bp based on a margin of 220bp over YEN Libor.

Funds from REC's latest loan are for onlending to state electricity boards. (Reporting by Neha D'Silva; Editing by Gavin Stafford)