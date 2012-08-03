HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Basis Point) - At least one joint bid has been submitted in response to Rural Electrification Corp Ltd's request for proposals for a US$150m three-year loan, according to sources.

The deal, which would include a greenshoe to upsize by up to a further US$150m, is said to have attracted Japanese and Indian lending interest. Responses were due last week.

As previously reported, the borrower had applied for Reserve Bank of India approval for the loan's three-year tenor. In India, RBI approval is required for three-year loans of more than US$20m.

Last month, Power Finance Corp Ltd sealed an upsized US$250m three-year loan for which it received RBI approval. Lead banks Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Corporate Bank were joined by 15 other lenders.

Funds are for onlending to state electricity boards. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)