SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - State-run Rural Electrification Corp is making a rare foray in the CP market. It has asked for bids from arrangers by 1130hrs India time today for a 175-day CP issue.

The company is aiming to raise INR7.5bn to INR10bn (USD136m-USD181m) from the deal. CPs that are over six-months are priced in the 9.31% to 9.33% range, bankers said.