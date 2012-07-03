BRIEF-India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 830 bln rupees
* India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 830 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rOlpQl)
SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - State-run Rural Electrification Corp is making a rare foray in the CP market. It has asked for bids from arrangers by 1130hrs India time today for a 175-day CP issue.
The company is aiming to raise INR7.5bn to INR10bn (USD136m-USD181m) from the deal. CPs that are over six-months are priced in the 9.31% to 9.33% range, bankers said.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 7) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------