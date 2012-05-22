OSLO May 22 Norwegian solar equipment firm Renewable Energy Corp. aims to extend its loans due next year as it struggles to stay afloat through what it sees as a temporary downturn in its markets, its top executive said on Tuesday.

"We are... in talks with our banks to extend our loan agreements so that we can get through this period," Chief Executive Ole Enger said.

REC has 1.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($319.10 million) in cash. ($1 = 5.9543 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)