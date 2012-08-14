OSLO Aug 14 Renewable Energy Corporation

* REC ASA has decided to cease further funding of REC Wafer Norway AS.

* Consequently there is no basis for a solvent winding-up of the company and the Board of REC Wafer Norway AS has resolved to file for bankruptcy.

* REC Wafer Norway AS's estimated carrying value of liabilities exceeded the estimated value of assets by about NOK 1.2 billion.