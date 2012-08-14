BRIEF-Fota SA w upadlosci ukladowej files motion to change bankruptcy status
* SAYS FILES MOTION TO CHANGE BANKRUPTCY PROCEEEDINGS TO BANKRUPTCY WITH LIQUIDATION OF ASSETS
OSLO Aug 14 Renewable Energy Corporation
* REC ASA has decided to cease further funding of REC Wafer Norway AS.
* Consequently there is no basis for a solvent winding-up of the company and the Board of REC Wafer Norway AS has resolved to file for bankruptcy.
* REC Wafer Norway AS's estimated carrying value of liabilities exceeded the estimated value of assets by about NOK 1.2 billion.
* United Steelworkers - USW members at Stelco operations ratified new collective agreements