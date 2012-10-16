OSLO Oct 16 Struggling Norwegian solar
equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp. expects to
report third-quarter results below analyst estimates as market
conditions remain "very challenging", the firm said on Tuesday.
REC expects to report an earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, loss of 185 million
crowns ($32.36 million) from continuing operations and revenues
of 1.5 billion crowns, it said in a statement.
"Very challenging market conditions led to quarterly
sequential reduction in both sales volumes and selling prices
for REC Solar and REC Silicon," it said.
($1 = 5.7163 Norwegian krone)
