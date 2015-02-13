OSLO Feb 13 Norwegian solar firm REC Silicon
said global demand in the solar industry is expected to
continue to grow in 2015 but warned of soft demand in first
quarter as it reported fourth-quarter core earnings broadly in
line with forecast on Friday.
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $38 million from $27.7 million
a year earlier, beating expectations for $37 million seen in a
Reuters poll of analysts and in line with the firm's previous
estimate of between $35 and $40 million as announced on Dec. 17.
.
On the operating level, the firm made a loss of $1.2
million, mostly on a $3 million impairment charge, missing
expectations of $6 million profit.
The firm, which manufactures silicon materials for the solar
and electronics industries, said it targets polysilicon
production of 19,300 metric tonnes in 2015, up 2.7 percent
compared to 2014. It expects production of 5,300 tonnes in first
quarter.
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)