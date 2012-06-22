* To take 3.5 bln NOK impairment charge in Q2
* To raise 1.3 bln NOK in share sale
* To sell shares at NOK 1.5 vs NOK 2.92 last close
OSLO, June 22 Struggling solar equipment firm
Renewable Energy Corp. (REC) will take a 3.5 billion
norwegian crowns ($589 million) impairment charge in the second
quarter and plans to raise 1.3 billion crowns to pay down debt,
it said on Friday.
Oslo-based REC, which has struggled with weak demand and
high costs, plans to sell 866.7 million new shares in a private
placement for 1.5 crowns each, well below the share's last close
at 2.92 crowns.
"The proceeds from the private placement will be used for a
partial cash redemption of 100 million euros of the company's
outstanding convertible bonds, investments related to sustaining
a leading industry position, strengthening of the balance sheet
and general corporate purposes," REC said.
It added that the planned impairment charge relates
primarily to its Singapore wafer, cell & module facility.
"The impairment charge to be recognized in the second
quarter is primarily driven by expectation of further reduction
to module prices, and is subject to changes in key assumptions
up to the reporting of the second quarter," it added.
It will also book an additional expense related to closing
its Heroya 3&4 operations in Norway, lowering its earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
by 750 million in the second quarter.
($1 = 5.9419 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)