(Corrects to show company is Australian-listed, not Australian)
SYDNEY Dec 15 Australian-listed data storage
company Recall Holdings said it rejected a A$2.2
billion ($1.82 billion) takeover offer from larger United States
rival Iron Mountain Inc, saying the offer price did not
reflect the potential merger benefits.
Georgia-based Recall, spun out of logistics business
Brambles Ltd last year, said on Monday Boston-based
Iron Mountain had offered A$7 per share in the company in a
non-binding indicative proposal, a premium of 9.4 percent to
Friday's closing price.
"The proposal does not reflect the significant and unique
value creation that a combination of these businesses would
generate, including the potential to realise substantial
synergies," Recall said in a statement to the Australian
Securities Exchange.
The offer price does not include a big enough premium for
securing control of the company, since the acquisition would
generate savings of $250 million a year for Iron Mountain,
Recall added.
But Recall said it "would be open to discussions with Iron
Mountain" if it made an offer that reflects "the significant
value creation of the merged companies".
Recall said it had hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
UBS AG to advise on the potential takeover.
Recall shares fell A$0.05 on Friday at A$6.40, 27 percent
higher than their Sept. 29 close before media began reporting
Iron Mountain was preparing a bid.
($1 = 1.2118 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jon Boyle)