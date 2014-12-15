(Adds shares, context)

SYDNEY Dec 15 Australian-listed data storage company Recall Holdings said it rejected a A$2.2 billion ($1.82 billion) takeover offer from larger United States rival Iron Mountain Inc, sending its shares to their highest level since listing.

Georgia, U.S.-based Recall said it rejected a A$7 per share offer from Boston-based Iron Mountain, saying it was not a big enough premium given the combined companies would save A$250 million a year. It was only a 9.4 percent premium to the stock's most recent close, it added.

"The proposal does not reflect the significant and unique value creation that a combination of these businesses would generate, including the potential to realise substantial synergies," Recall said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday.

Shares of Recall, which was demerged from Australian logistics giant Brambles Ltd a year ago, leapt as much as 20 percent and were up A$1.23 at A$7.65 at 0039 GMT, a 70 percent premium to the stock's price when it first traded in December 2013.

The broader market fell 1 percent on Monday.

Iron Mountain's offer comes as the global document management industry undergoes significant consolidation. Recall itself has made six small acquisitions since July, four in the United States and one each in the United Kingdom and Australia, totalling some $100 million.

The Sydney-based target held open the possibility it may recommend a takeover, saying it "would be open to discussions with Iron Mountain" if it made an offer that reflects "the significant value creation of the merged companies".

However the current offer price does not include a big enough premium for securing control of the company, Recall said.

Recall said it had hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS AG to advise on the potential takeover.

An Iron Mountain spokeswoman in Sydney declined to comment.

($1 = 1.2118 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jon Boyle and Stephen Coates)