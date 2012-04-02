WASHINGTON, April 2 Eddy Packing Co Inc is recalling about 26,136 pounds of chicken apple sausage products that may contain pieces of plastic, the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

Some of the products that the Yoakum, Texas, company is recalling are one-pound packages of vacuum-sealed Artisan Fresh, All Natural chicken and apple sausage, FSIS said in a Saturday statement.

They bear the department's mark of inspection and have a sell-by date of June 23, 2012.

Eddy Packing is also recalling 36-pound cases containing 12 three-pound packages of Artisan Fresh, All Natural Chicken Apple Sausage.

They have the establishment number "P-4800" inside the Department of Agriculture's mark of inspection and bear codes 42450 or P13203 on the label.

Customers complained they found pieces of plastic in the sausage. FSIS and the company have received no reports of injury or illness.

The sausages were produced Feb. 9, 2012, and were distributed nationally. (Reporting By Ian Simpson)