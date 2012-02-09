Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
Feb 9 About 1.7 million single cup coffee brewers made by Tassimo and another 4 million Tassimo espresso coffee pads were recalled in the United States and Canada on Thursday after reports of people being burned while the products were being used.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said there had been more than 140 reports of brewers spraying hot liquid, coffee grinds or tea leaves onto consumers, including 37 reports of second-degree burns. It said that in one case, a 10-year-old Minnesota girl had been hospitalized with second-degree burns on her face and neck.
The manufacturer, BSH Home Appliance Corp of Irvine, California, issued the recall.
The agency said the espresso T discs could become clogged and spray hot liquid and grinds during and after brewing. It said that of 21 reports, four involved second-degree burns.
Kraft Foods Global Inc of Northfield, Illinois, recalled the discs.
The recalls were posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website here. (Reporting By Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Paul Thomasch)
LONDON, June 11 Iran has sent four cargo planes of food to Qatar and plans to provide 100 tonnes of fruit and vegetable every day, Iranian officials said, amid concerns of shortages after Qatar's biggest suppliers severed ties with the import-dependent country.