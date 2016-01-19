Jan 19 Seneca Investment Managers, an investment management firm, has appointed Peter Smith and Peter Elston to its board.

Smith, who joins the board as a non-executive director, was previously the national sales director for the platform and distribution division of U.K. life insurer Legal and General Group.

Elston, who has been named to the board as an executive director, will retain his role as chief investment officer at Seneca. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)