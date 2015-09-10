BRIEF-Cara reports Q1 earnings per share $ 0.71
* Cara reports Q1 2017 results and continued success in its acquisition strategy - total system sales grow 46.4%, operating ebitda increases 56.0% and earnings before tax increases 36.8%
Sept 10 British fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management said it appointed Dong-Ki Kim as a senior manager in Seoul.
Kim joins Aberdeen in the new role as it seeks to expand its activities under its representative license, the firm said, adding that at present it acts as a liaison and contact point for Korean institutions.
Previously, Kim was an associate director at Russell Investments Korea, responsible for business development. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee)
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.