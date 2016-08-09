PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 9 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said it named Tavaziva Madzinga as managing director and market executive of its reinsurance business in the Middle East and Africa.
He will report to Jean-Jacques Henchoz, chief executive of Swiss Re's reinsurance business in EMEA.
Madzinga joins Swiss Re from South African insurer Old Mutual, where he was most recently Regional CEO for South and East Africa. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.