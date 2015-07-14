BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
July 14 Celgene Corp said it agreed to buy Receptos Inc for about $7.2 billion to expand its pipeline with Receptos' immune-inflammatory bowel drug, Ozanimod.
Celgene will pay $232 in cash for every Receptos share, representing a 12 percent premium to the company's closing price on Tuesday.
Ozanimod is in late-stage trials for inflammatory bowel disease and multiple sclerosis. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
